Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” will indeed be narrated in two films “I would not agre…

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” will indeed be narrated in two films “I would not agree to shoot an adaptation of this book with one film. The world is too complex. All strength is in it in details and details, ”the director said in the new material Vanity Fair.

