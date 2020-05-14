Denise Richards Claps Back At Kyle Richards After She Accuses Her Of Staging ‘RHOBH’ Scenes

Denise Richards slammed her ‘RHOBH’ co-star Kyle Richards after taking to Twitter and accusing her of staging scenes.

Denise Richards, 49, took her co-star Kyle Richards, 51, to task on social media, after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star criticized her on Twitter. During the May 13 episode of the Bravo series, Kyle accused Denise of enlisting 16-year-old daughter Sami Sheen to stage a scene. “This feels like a set up to me …” the actress tweeted. “Clearly Denise had this conversation with her daughter prior to this and decided to have this conversation on camera.” Denise quickly fired back, tweeting, “No Kyle … it actually happened on camera twice. Ask our producers.”

The Bold and the Beautiful star spoke to her daughter, whom she shares with ex Charlie Sheen, about the comments made by her co-stars Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais and the other ladies at her dinner party in the previous week’s episode. Denise expressed her concerned that Sami and her friends overheard the women discussing threesomes during the event, however her teen daughter laughed it off. At the same party, Kyle stormed out of the event early, later apologizing for leaving without saying goodbye.

“I love Kyle’s half-assed apology, because she doesn’t give a s**t [about] what I have to f**king say, she only cares about getting her point across,” Denise said during the May 13 episode. “And I find that really f**king selfish.” Later in the episode, she confronted Kyle during a cast dinner about calling her costars “fake ass b***hes” however Kyle fought back, saying, “Even you Denise, who was down to earth, no makeup last year, you’re all of a sudden getting glam and having a diamond ice sculpture at your house.”

This feels like a set up to me… Clearly Denise had this conversation with her daughter prior to this and decided to have this conversation on camera — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) May 14, 2020

“Why am I fake because of that?” Denise quipped. “I’ve been an actress in this business for a long time. I’ve done glam. Half the time you guys see me, I’m coming from f**king set.” In a truly iconic moment, she declared “I am f**king Denise Richards, Kyle. I don’t think these b***hes know, I’ve been on every f**king magazine cover you could possibly imagine that they would want to be on.”