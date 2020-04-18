Denise Richards Reveals Why Charlie Sheen Doesn’t Want To Be Near Their Daughters During Isolation

Denise Richards explained why Charlie Sheen’s quarantine is so strict! This is how Charlie stays in touch with daughters Sam, 16, and Lola, 14, while isolating separately.

Charlie Sheen is taking social distancing orders very seriously, according to Denise Richards! The ex-spouses share daughters Sam Sheen, 16, and Lola Sheen, 14, but the sisters are quarantining at Denise’s Malibu home along with their seven-year-old adopted little sister, Eloise Joni Richards. “He really wants for himself to be more isolated to make sure that he stays healthy,” Denise EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Charlie battles HIV, a diagnosis that he revealed in 2017 — and nearly a decade prior, he suffered a stroke. Granted, the CDC hasn’t reported a correlation between HIV and being at higher risk of contracting the new coronavirus. Regardless, it’s understandable for people with underlying health conditions to not take chances amid the pandemic.

Charlie may be physically apart from his daughters, but Denise assured us that the Two and a Half Men star is not distant. “They are obviously very in contact with their dad all of the time,” Denise told us. “The girls have been doing FaceTime a lot and talking to him on the phone.” However, Denise admitted that it’s “a hard time.”

Despite this disruption in their normal life, Denise is making sure that her daughters’ education hasn’t hit the same roadblock! “The girls are still keeping with school. When they are in school for it during this time, they have specific times they have to be on the Zoom classes and the teachers have been really accountable at turning in assignments on time, and so I’m grateful for that because I think it would be really easy for them to procrastinate and do their stuff later,” Denise said. “So it’s been great that the schools and the teachers are really keeping the kids, still have a structured day because this is such a different time for everyone. Getting on them, making sure they’re up, doing their school — It’s the same kind of thing.”

Denise and Charlie’s legal battles have been well documented since their dramatic divorce was finalized in Sept. 2006. Most recently, Denise accused her ex-husband of owing her $450,000 in child support, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast in Sept. 2019. This money feud was even brought up during the Season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere on April 15! Charlie shot down the claim in the press, and so Denise told co-star Teddi Mellencamp, “This is getting me all fired up now. He [allegedly] hasn’t paid me child support in over a year and he’s very lucky I never took him to court. It is such a toxic road, it brings up so much anxiety.”

Despite their disagreements, Denise and Charlie have still made co-parenting work. That’s because they do their best to “to keep it about the kids and not anything else,” which Denise also EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Nov. 2019.