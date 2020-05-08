Dennis Prager Gets Roasted For Lamenting He Can’t Say ‘Negro’ Or ‘Colored’

Twitter users criticized conservative pundit Dennis Prager for seeming really disappointed that he can’t use archaic words to describe Black people.

Media Matters for America reporter Jason Campbell posted a video Thursday on Twitter in which Prager lamented that he can no longer use terms like “negro” or “colored.”

Then Prager suggested that some ethnic groups should just pick a name and stick to it.

“I’m going to start a movement to change the name Native Americans — not to mock Native Americans but mock people who change names all the time,” Prager said. “How many names have Blacks gone through in my lifetime? Colored? Negro? African American? Black? Four different titles for the same human being.”

For some reason, Prager, a radio talk show host and writer, appeared convinced he was making a serious statement about race relations.

Spoiler alert: He wasn’t.

“You know, the NAACP is still the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People,” Prager said. “And then African American — that changed, too. Does that have a dash, hyphen or not? I don’t remember what was connoted by having a hyphen or not.”

Here’s the clip: