Dennis Quaid Says He and Fiancée Laura Savoie Are ‘Going to Wait for This to Lift’ Before Marrying

Dennis Quaid and fiancée Laura Savoie have made the hard decision to postpone their wedding amid rising fears of the coronavirus.

The actor, 65, explained the decision in a new interview with Extra.

“We are hunkered down. There is a lot of time to catch up on things,” Quaid said. “We were supposed to be married April 4 in Kauai. Craig T. Nelson gave us his house. It was going to be nice and small.”

Dennis added, “We postponed… once we started to hear about Italy… We have a few members of the family and friends who have low immune systems due to medical treatment, medical issues going on. We decided, ‘Let’s just postpone.’”

“Now, we may do something closer to home. We’re going to wait for this to lift,” he said.

In October 2019, Quaid revealed he had proposed to Savoie, 26, after several months of dating.

“I had the ring in my pocket. It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan — I wanted it to be private,” Dennis previously told Extra of the “sunset” proposal. “She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And then she fell down.”

“It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise,” he added.

Savoie, who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, is currently working towards her Ph.D. in accounting at the University of Texas at Austin and expects to graduate in 2021.

In November, Quaid sat down with Entertainment Tonight where revealed that he plans to be a married man within the year.

“You’ve got a year, right?” Quaid explained. “And if you go past a year without getting married, then you’re suspect. That’s basic etiquette.”

The actor shared with the outlet that the couple’s wedding planning began “the next minute” after he popped the question to Savoie in Hawaii last month.

“I think she’s looking at wedding dresses today,” Quaid said to ET of his soon-to-be wife. “She’s gotta get started.”

Prior to Savoie, Quaid split from his wife Kimberly Buffington in 2016. They share joint physical custody of their twins Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, both 12.

The actor was also previously married to actress Meg Ryan, with whom he has a 27-year-old son Jack. Their 10-year marriage ended in divorce in 2001. Before that, the father of three was married to actress P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983.

