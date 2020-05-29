Denver Driver Appears To Target Man With Car As George Floyd Protest Grows Violent

Protests in Denver over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, grew violent on Thursday after a driver appeared to target a demonstrator with their car and an unknown person fired a gun several times near those gathered outside the Colorado Capitol.

No one was injured in the shooting, but Annabel Escobar, a Denver resident at the protest, uploaded a video on Thursday afternoon of demonstrators walking toward the Statehouse after reports of the gunshots subsided. During a tense moment, a man can be seen jumping on the hood of a moving car, which then speeds away with him on the vehicle. The driver then appears to swerve toward the man after he falls off the car, then speeds away.

A link to the video, which is disturbing, can be found on Twitter.

Escobar told The Washington Post she spoke with the man and said he was not seriously injured. She said the police had been notified, but it’s unclear if they had found the driver.

The Denver Police Department did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said later Thursday that it was a “very sad night for our state,” adding that he was disheartened the protests had “developed into vandalism and violence.”

“I was absolutely shocked by video evidence of a motorist attempting to run over a protestor,” Polis wrote on Twitter. “Coloradans are better than this. I share the immense anguish we all feel about the unjust murder of George Floyd. But let me be clear, senseless violence will never be healed by more violence.”