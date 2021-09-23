Denzel Washington stars in chilling ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ trailer

Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth is the latest in a long line of film adaptations of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, but based on its moody trailer, it has something new to bring to this classic tale of murder, madness, and ambition.

Shot entirely in stunning black and white, Coen’s upcoming movie stars Denzel Washington as Macbeth and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth, whose lives take a murderous turn when a trio of witches (Kathryn Hunter) prophesy that Macbeth will one day be king. The Tragedy of Macbeth also stars Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, and Moses Ingram.

The Tragedy of Macbeth is in theaters December 25 and on Apple TV+ January 14.