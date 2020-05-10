Derby’s rebirth just needs gin

news, local-news,

Derby’s rebirth into a bustling mountain bike town was missing a key ingredient, according to an entrepreneur. Kate Brown, a tourism identity and North-East local, had contributed to the town’s revitalisation through her purchase of Tin Mountain accommodation but now she and her partner are onto something new to offer tourists. She and her partner Tim fell in love with the Blue Derby trails when they first experienced it in 2016 and their accommodation reflects that passion. It has expanded to include a brewery and the pair are well on their journey to creating new drinks. “My partner said he had always wanted to make some beer, and I love gin so I thought we should add gin to the menu as well,” Ms Brown said. Tin Mountain Gin is involved in Seedlab’s Cultivate program, which is designed to get small agricultural start-ups export-ready. Ms Brown said the coronavirus pandemic had forced them to rethink their strategy, at least in the short-term, as it was based heavily on the tourism market. She said creating the drinks and marketing them for export was a great opportunity. “The wealth of knowledge we have been able to tap into at Seedlab has been phenomenal,” she said. “They don’t do the work for you but they show you how to achieve your goals.” She said she was hoping to market the beer and the gin into the mountain biking community in other states, which will help to entice them back to Derby when restrictions lift in Tasmania. As a North-East local, but now Hobart resident, Ms Brown said she had been impressed by Derby’s rebirth as a mountain biking Mecca. She said accessing new distribution channels would be vital. “I wanted to be part of that success story and see how we could contribute to that rejuvenation,” she said. Seedlab Tasmania is an accelerator program that is aimed at getting agricultural start-ups export-ready.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/41afd3cd-dbbc-467a-846a-6d4d4100b739.jpg/r0_70_1200_748_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg