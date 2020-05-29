Derek Chauvin taken into custody after George Floyd death

Advertisement

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested four days after he allegedly killed black man George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for eight minutes during his arrest which has sparked violent protests nationwide.

The 44-year-old white cop was taken into custody by investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday afternoon, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announced.

No further information was released.

The arrest comes after four days of violent protests and riots across the city, that have since spread over to other states, demanding justice for 46-year-old Floyd.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on Memorial Day as he was arrested by four police officers over allegedly trying to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. He was seen in a video pleading that he couldn’t breathe as white officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck

Chauvin, J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao were all fired after video of the arrest emerged. Pictured: Floyd before his death

Floyd was seen in a video on Monday pleading that he couldn’t breathe as Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck until he lost consciousness and later died.

Keith Ellison, the Attorney General, told CNN earlier that officials were ensuring they have ‘a very strong case’ before announcing charges.

‘Everybody believes that this is a violation of Mr Floyd,’ Ellison said.

‘And I believe that everybody wants to see these charges filed as soon as they can be. But again, I do want to say we have seen cases that seem so clear go south.’

Chauvin and the other three officers in Floyd’s arrest – J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao – were fired but say they don’t plan to cooperate.

Prosecutors on Thursday had warned there was ‘evidence that does not support criminal charges’ in the case of four cops accused of killing George Floyd, as they say police can use a ‘certain amount of force – but not excessive’.

At a press conference Mike Freeman, county attorney for Hennepin County, condemned the actions of white cop Derek Chauvin as ‘horrific and terrible’, but said prosecutors needed to determine if he used ‘excessive’ force when he knelt on the black man’s neck for eight minutes until he passed out and later died.

‘That video is graphic and horrific and terrible and no person should do that,’ he said.

‘But my job in the end is to prove he violated a criminal statute – but there is other evidence that does not support a criminal charge.’

The lack of murder charges have sparked protests, looting and riots in Minneapolis across the country. Pictured: Protesters burn the Minneapolis Police Department 3rd Precinct during protests over Floyd’s death, May 28

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freema says the officers don’t plan to cooperate with the investigation and have pleaded the fifth amendment

Freeman pleaded for patience from the Minneapolis community ravaged by Floyd’s death as he warned that the investigation ‘can’t be rushed’ for fear of a repeat of the Freddie Gray case in 2015 where all charges were dropped against cops involved in the black man’s death.

More to come.