Derick Dillard: Jim Bob Duggar Forced Jill to Continue Filming During the Josh Duggar Sex Scandals!

The Duggar patriarch now stands accused of exploiting his children during the most traumatic period of their lives.

Now, Derick has upped the ante with another shocking claim about Jim Bob’s employment practices.

Dillard caught the attention of many fans with his allegation that Jim Bob has been stealing from his own kids by pocketing their earnings from TLC.

Derick has spent much of that time leveling damaging accusations against Jim Bob, many of them having to do with the family’s finances and reality show.

If you’re a Duggar fan, you’re probably aware that the feud between Derick Dillard and Jim Bob Duggar has been dragging on for months now.

1.

An Escalating War

Jim Bob Duggar and Derick Dillard have been at each other’s throats for the past several months.

2.

No Going Back

But now, Derick has gone nuclear with an allegation that’s sure to upset even the most ardent Duggar supporters.

3.

Old Scandal, New Allegations

It has to do with Jim Bob’s treatment of Derick’s wife, Jill. And it takes us all the way back to 2015, and the scandal that nearly brought down the Duggar clan for good.

4.

The Predator

As you’ll likely recall, in May of 2015, the world learned that Josh Duggar had molested five young girls, four of whom were his sisters.

5.

Exploited

Jill was one of his victims, and along with her sister Jessa, she publicly defended her brother in an interview with Fox News’ Megyn Kelly.

6.

Coerced

Jill and Jessa cried throughout the interview, but claimed they were more damaged by the treatment they’d received from the media than by anything Josh had done.

7.

A Second Humiliation

At one point, Jill and Jessa stated that Josh was “sneaky” in his actions, and they often were not aware they were being molested.

8.

The Truth, At Last?

But according to Derick, Jill and Jessa were pressured by Jim Bob into giving the interview and continuing to appear in the family;s reality show, despite the fact that the sisters wanted nothing more than to disappear from the spotlight.

9.

The Tea

These revelations come to us courtesy of vlogger Katie Joy, who says she conducted an email interview with Derick earlier this week.

10.

Forced Confession

“Jill had to go on national television and speak with Megan Kelly, where she defended her parents, along with defending her brother and saying that she had forgiven them,” Joy reported in her latest YouTube video.

11.

Outrage

“Not too many people in the public bought her story, and everyone was outraged with the Duggars, knowing that they had lied and withheld this secret,” she added.

12.

Getting Away With It

“Despite the discovery of this investigation and despite the continued investigation, TLC carried on with the Duggars,” she continued.

13.

No Changing of the Guard

“Many in the public believe Counting On was a new show with new contracts, but Derick says no,” Joy stated before offering Derick’s side of the story in his own words.

14.

More of the Same

According to Derick, “19 Kids and Counting just became Counting On, and Jim Bob still owned the contract.”

15.

Slave Labor

“So even though Jill and Jessa were in the title of the show, they were not being paid,” Dillard added.

16.

No Denial

Joy points out that Derick’s allegations that Jill and Jessa were pressured into working against their will and without pay “have not yet been refuted by either TLC or the Duggars.”

17.

Free Labor

Derick went on to say that Jill and Jessa weren’t the only ones who never got paid.

18.

The Black Sheep

“Another thing that I can say is that Amy Duggar King was not paid for her time on Counting On,” Dillard said of Jill’s cousin.

19.

The Real Reason

Despite the lack of compensation, Derick says he and Jill’s decision to quit the show was not financially motivated.

20.

Sucked In

“Our departure from the show had less to do with money and more to do with regaining control of our lives,” he said. “We felt we had been sucked into a pattern of planning our hopes and our dreams, only to find out that what we wanted for our lives really didn’t matter.”

21.

Under Jim Bob’s Thumb

“We weren’t even allowed to be the first ones to announce our own life events — our marriage, expecting our baby, our genders of our children, our births — not by our own choice,” he added. “If I had to do it all over again, I would’ve announced myself when we were expecting and things like that, even if I would’ve gotten in trouble.”

22.

Tightening the Reins

Derick went on to claim that Jim Bob has maintained control by preventing his children and their spouses from finding work outside of the family media empire.

23.

No Other Option

“People wonder why we keep making such sudden changes in our lives, well this is part of the reason,” Dillard said.

24.

The Freedom Fighter

On Twitter, Derick has received a great deal of support from fans who praised him for standing up against Jim Bob’s tyranny.

25.

Divine Warrior

“I loved your interview on Without a Crystal Ball. Jill has a strong husband and warrior in you. God knew exactly what he was doing when he put you and Jill together. Keep on using your voice. God bless,” tweeted one fan.

26.

Speaking Out

“Thanks for speaking with Katie Joy. Its really great to see you support your wife and children the way you are. There are lots of good people in the world who support the courage it takes to stand up and do the right thing,” wrote another.