‘Derry Girls’ Season 3 trailer sees everyone growing up and freaking out

Hit play on some big-time Cranberries and Tori Amos, friends. Finally, at long last, after years of twiddling our thumbs, the first look at Season 3 of Derry Girls has landed.

On St. Patrick’s Day, of course, Channel 4 dropped the trailer for the third and final round of Lisa McGee’s beloved series, which follows a rowdy and awesome group of teens in the ’90s in Northern Ireland during The Troubles.

Season 3 will see the crew growing up and ready to get their GSCEs and finish school, with the return of high-drama Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her super chill cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and simply excellent friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and James (Dylan Llewellyn). Siobhan McSweeney will also return as the long-suffering and hilarious headmistress of Lady Immaculate College, Sister Michael.

While there’s no date for the series return yet, we’ll keep an eye on it. In the meantime, you can relive Seasons 1 and 2 on Channel 4 in the UK and on Netflix in the U.S.

