Desi Twitter is seeing Imran Khan in this fan-made photo of Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine. Do you?

An X-Men fan has shared a new artwork, imagining Daniel Radcliffe in the role of Wolverine. As soon as the photo landed online, desis on Twitter could not believe their eyes at how much Daniel looked like Bollywood actor Imran Khan in the photo.

The photos shows the Harry Potter star with short brown hair, hairy face and a fat cigar in his mouth. He is wearing the trademark white vest of Wolverine and has his adamantium claws on full display. But his face looks way too similar to Imran to be ignored.

Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine pic.twitter.com/n56Mp0e1qr — Ziggy (@mrjafri) March 26, 2020

A Twitter user wrote, “Nope, you have wrong information. He is Imran Khan (not Pakistan’s Prime Minister) Indian film actor.” Another wrote, “I am sorry? What it’s Imran Khan? What.” “Stop lying…. he’s Imran Khan from Bollywood,” read another comment. “Shit 1 baar ka 1 really thought @aamir_khan produce kar raha hai,” wrote a user.

Even otherwise, fans were less than impressed on seeing Daniel as Wolverine, a character made iconic by Hugh Jackman. “Eww I’m disgusted,” wrote one. “Gross!! Lol just doesn’t look right unless this is maybe a teenage wolverine,” read another comment.

Aila, Imran Khan! — Arwa (@arey_waah) March 27, 2020

Nope, you have wrong information.

He is Imran Khan (not Pakistan’s Prime Minister) Indian film actor. pic.twitter.com/qF40z9Xnoc — Mehta Suneet (@befikaraa) March 27, 2020

Stop lying…. he’s Imran Khan from Bollywood — TheWhiteWalker (@Tauseef12356591) March 28, 2020

I thought imran khan — Queen Elizabeth (@Malikaebartania) March 28, 2020

Of course, the world still love Daniel Radcliffe to bits but maybe not so much as a potential Wolverine. Daniel was last seen in Escape from Pretoria which released in UK this March.

Daniel was recently in news when rumours about him having caught the coronavirus spread online. The actor later refuted the rumours and even joked that people got confused as he ‘looks ill all the time’. “I think it’s just because I look ill all the time, so you can believably say it about me. ‘Cause I’m very pale. But, you know, flattered they chose me,” Radcliffe said.

Claims that Radcliffe has contracted Covid-19 was first shared on Twitter through a fake BBC News account, @BBCNewsTonight.

