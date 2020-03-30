Design Style. – Kail&Co

Pinterest Access Token filled is Empty !

Personal Style in Design, Fashion, Furniture, and more.

I love design, and i love getting to know my own personal style when it comes to design. design is so many things, it is graphic design, it is design choices in fashion, furniture, how we represent ourselves online even. the 7 Elements of design include shape, line, texture, color, size, value, space. One way we can create a cohesive design style in all aspects of our lives is by creating a consistent look and feel for each design element. How does that look? Keep reading.

I love texture when it comes to design elements. fashion is one area that i get to express this. my style calls for lots of textures, and finding creative ways to enhance the textures that each season brings in my clothing choices. fuzzy, teddy bear sweaters were huge this past winter, and i loved cuddling up in this adorable pink, fuzzy, soft sweater. it was so girly and glamorous and held a little sense of innocence as well. I loved to pair it with fun necklaces and accessories like a pink headband or giant diamond studs. wearing pretty pink blush or lipgloss with this sweater enhances the girly features.