Design work starts on European commercial fusion power station
July 5, 2022

The EuroFusion consortium hopes its DEMOnstration Power Plant will take fusion power from the lab to commercial electricity supply by 2054

Technology



5 July 2022

By Adam Vaughan

Nuclear fusion could one day provide us with clean electricity

UKAEA

Nuclear fusion engineers are starting to design a European power station they hope will mimic how the sun works to provide a clean, almost unlimited source of energy on Earth.

Today marks the beginning of a five-year “conceptual design” phase to flesh out key technology decisions for the DEMOnstration power plant (DEMO), a project backed by a Europe-wide consortium, EuroFusion, to take fusion power from the concept stage to a commercial reality. The group plans for the 300 to 500 megawatt …

