Designer Christian Siriano’s sewing team ships face masks to healthcare workers: ‘We are so proud’

Christian Siriano made good on his promise to create masks for New York healthcare workers.

Last week, the high-end designer offered to have his team sew face masks for New York healthcare workers amid the coronavirus crisis after Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted about the “critical need” on March 20.

“If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help,” tweeted Siriano.

On Friday, he tweeted a photo featuring rows of packaged masks. “Packed and ready 1,000 masks and 1,000 more in 2 more days!”

An Instagram video also showed him struggling to carry a heavy box of masks down a flight of stairs. “….WOW we are so proud and I can’t thank my team enough for all the hard work,” he wrote. “We hope this helps so many people because they are helping all of us! You can donate to help on ChristianSiriano.com.”

Siriano shared another video of him and his team packaging the masks, while thanking supporters for helping to make it happen. “1,500 masks on the way to support healthcare professionals in New York,” he wrote. “Feeling accomplished today and feeling good! Thank you everyone for the support!”

An earlier Instagram photo depicted Siriano and some team members hard at work while wearing masks. “This is life for a little while I guess,” he captioned the post. “But we made 1,000 masks in 3 days and they will be shipped tomorrow! Thank you to everyone who donated on ChristianSiriano.com we can’t thank you enough.”

Along with celebrity praise, a healthcare worker expressed appreciation for the designer by writing, “As a nurse I can’t applaud you loud enough or thank you nearly enough. Big love to you!!”

On Saturday, Cuomo tweeted that 728 New Yorkers had lost their lives to COVID-19. “We are fighting to save every life,” he wrote. “You must help by following all health protocols. We ALL have a role to play to reduce the spread of this virus. Help us save lives.”

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.