Designer Ken Ferns gets nostalgic about Shehnaaz Gill’s first look from Bigg Boss 13; says ‘She was my favourite in the first 5 minutes’ | Bollywood Life

Though Bigg Boss 13 is over, the hype around the top three contestants is just not dying down. Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are making headlines every other day. The contestant who seems to have really taken off after Bigg Boss 13 is Shehnaaz Gill. While her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge got a lukewarm response, Bhula Dunga her music video crossed the 50 million views mark. There are rumours that she might host Dance Deewane with Arjun Bijlani as well. So, Shehnaaz is truly in the thick of things. The young lady has amassed a huge fan following in India and all over the world. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #OurPrideAsim as they remember Asim Riaz’s journey in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show

Designer Ken Ferns shared Shehnaaz Gill’s first look from the premiere night of Bigg Boss 13. He wrote, “How time flies … This was the first #outfit custom made for @shehnaazgill .. back then I had only spoken to her over the phone, discussed her look, as I have had to design the looks for every contestant, keeping in mind, their personalities & background and their image persona. Together with the creatives, we locked this very simple and traditional look for #shehnaazgill. And then finally we met, on THE DAY..!! The entry of all the contestants for #bb13 .. she loved her outfit at the very first glance and fit her to perfection. And trust me.. she was already my favourite contestant in the first 5 minutes of our meeting..” Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla credits Shehnaaz Gill for his win; says, ‘Have never seen a girl like her’

He also shared another pic of Shehnaaz Gill near the mirror. And one of Sidharth Shukla in the same pose. Sidharth and Ken have had a long association and they are good friends. Also Read – Shefali Jariwala on #SidNaaz: It will be great if Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s friendship ends in marriage [Exclusive]

Needless to say, #SidNaaz fans showered love on the two. Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry was one of the highlights of the show. They have good nicely about each other even after the show ended.

#SidNaaz This is sooooooooooo cute ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ They are so much similar ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Say mashallah ❤❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/pKhc2ZJXFN — Meri Isse Attachment Hai❤ (@Darkang61511323) April 20, 2020

Outside, Sidharth Shukla has acknowledged Shehnaaz Gill’s emotional support inside the house. Even she has praised him to the skies. Shehnaaz Gill has become quite the social media sensation and everyone is singing praises about the new talent in town.

