Designer Looks Launches Mini Docuseries with Design Expert and Instagram Sensation Farah Merhi

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Designer Looks Furniture, in partnership with Designer Looks Style Expert and founder and CEO of Inspire Me! Home Décor, Farah Merhi, is announcing today the launch of a new four-part docuseries that will follow along with Farah as she helps a young female entrepreneur launch her dream business, with start-up funding and a living room makeover provided by Designer Looks. “Inspire Me with Farah Merhi,” a title inspired by Farah’s eponymous Instagram channel and bestselling book, “Inspire Your Home,” will premiere on DesignerLooks.com on February 2, 2022.

In the series, Farah, in partnership with Designer Looks Furniture, guides and mentors Ana Solis, a mom of two (with one on the way) from Zeeland, Michigan, who dreams of turning her passion for event design into a full-time business – a story that very closely mirrors Farah’s own journey. Just three semesters short of graduating college with plans to go to law school, Farah realized she wasn’t being true to herself, and changed course to pursue her dreams of creating beautiful spaces that inspire people to live their best lives.

Now, as a successful entrepreneur, Farah knows how easy it is to lose sight of one’s dream – and she is passionate about guiding and mentoring other women who just need a little nudge.

“As a mom of three myself, I know it’s easy to lose sight of your dream when you’re being pulled in so many different directions. This series has given me a great opportunity to help another mom pursue her dream and give her the tools she needs to get her on the path to success,” said Merhi. “I was honored to partner with Designer Looks Furniture to be a part of Ana’s story. We can’t wait to see everything she accomplishes.”

The series will also include a makeover of Ana’s living space, including a new workspace for her budding business, provided by Designer Looks Furniture, which features signature of-the-moment styles, inspired by high-end designer trends, without the designer price. Designer Looks also provided inventory for Ana’s picnic design business and additional funding to go toward startup costs.

“This series is something like an ‘Extreme Makeover’ reveal with ‘Queer Eye’ advice and guidance,” says Alejandro Alvarez Correa, chief marketing officer for American Signature Inc., the creator of the new Designer Looks Furniture brand. “As Ana is working hard to launch a picnic event design business, we wanted to make her home an inspiring place that supports her through her journey. We believe home is a reflection of who we are, our dreams and our lives, and this effort aligns with our core belief that everyone has a right to a well-furnished life.”

The complete series has four episodes that will run from February 2 to March 16, 2022. Visit DesignerLooks.com to watch and learn more.

About Designer Looks Furniture

Designer Looks Furniture launched in 2018 with a focus on infusing incredible high-quality design and style into pieces that are affordable for customers. This brand offers on-trend styles made with quality details like hand-stenciled finishes, solid wood surfaces or 100 percent feathers, without the high-end price. The brand is available for sale at Designer Looks Furniture, Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture stores as well as DesignerLooks.com exclusively.

About American Signature Inc.

Founded in 1948, American Signature, Inc., is a family-owned and operated furniture retailer based in Columbus, Ohio. It is the parent company of Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture, with 124 stores in 17 states across the U.S. and employs more than 3,700 team members. The business believes everyone has the right to a well-furnished life and is known for its quality made Designer Looks Collection, which offers high-end styles at affordable prices. For more information, please visit w ww.valuecityfurniture.com.

Media Contact

Kyle Staten, Fahlgren Mortine, +1 (614) 383-1626, kyle.staten@fahlgren.com

SOURCE Designer Looks Furniture

