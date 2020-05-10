Desperate hunt for two Utah friends, aged 17 and 18, who went missing in a storm three days ago

A search is on for two teenage girls who disappeared while out tubing on a lake in Utah earlier this week.

Priscilla Bienkowski, 18, from Utah Lake and 17-year-old Sophia Hernandez, from Eagle Mountain were out on Utah Lake, 30 miles south of Salt Lake City when it is believed they suddenly got caught up in an intense storm.

The girls’ haven’t been seen since.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office searched for the pair for most of Friday and resumed their search on Saturday morning.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said that the pair had bought two inflatable pool toys that they were hoping to use on the lake according to KSL.

In a worrying development the floating toys were found on the lake some three miles apart.

A fisherman later found one of the girls’ cellphones and personal belongings on the beach along with the car in which the pair travelled.

The temperature of the lake was 57 degrees on Thursday morning.

Storms on Utah Lake are notorious for suddenly appearing quickly.

‘As a mother, of course you can think the worst. But I’m trying to be positive and trying to keep a level head because it’s not going to serve me or anyone to just lose it and lose my cool,’ said Sepulveda,Bienkowski’s mother to ABC 4.

‘I need to be strong for myself. I have other children and I have lots of family and I need to be strong for Priscilla because this is how she would want me to be,’ she said. ‘Priscilla, if you see this message. I want to know to know that miracles do happen. Your family are all here and we’re just praying that we will see you again.’

‘We don’t like the word, ‘recovery,’ but we’re leaning that direction, simply because if the girls were someplace besides in the lake, we don’t have any reason to believe that they wouldn’t be in contact with family. This is extremely out of character for them,’ Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.

‘As minutes go by, hope diminishes and all the evidence we have suggests they went into the lake. We have an eyewitness who saw them a short distance of where they entered.’

Community members are organized a candlelight vigil for Priscilla and Sophia forSaturday night at 8pm.

Authorities are asking that anyone who saw them after 3pm Wednesday to call (801) 794-3970.