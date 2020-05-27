Dessert BURGERS become the latest lockdown trend to take over Instagram as users fill sweet and savoury buns with layers of marshmallow, fruit and chocolate sauce
- People are making dessert burgers, using sweet fillings inside bread buns
- All over the world Instagram users are whipping up the indulgent concoction
- It comes as Instagram users are also baking indulgent doughnuts at home as restaurants and cafes stay shut amid the coronavirus pandemic
As the world has been in lockdown for more than two months many have turned to baking as a way to destress and stay busy.
While many have made banana bread, fudge and sourdough the latest trend sees home bakers whipping up dessert burgers in a very Instagram friendly trend.
The extravagant snack has taken over social media, with cafes all over the world selling their own as well as those at home making their own version of the treat.
An Instagram user from Denmark mixed chunky marshmallows with nutella in a brioche buns for sweet delight
Best of both! Caws Burger in Hitchin had a savoury filling with a sweet cinnamon roll bun
Discover Hume, from Australia, shared their concoction with nutella, strawberries and marshmallows
Dessert burgers first hit the foodie scene in 2016, but they’ve seen a resurgence in lockdown with many sharing snaps online.
Not unlike a classic burger, the new concoction uses a patty, topping and sauce wedged in bread.
But rather than a meaty burger, the inside is a sweet treat, which could be ice cream, cookies, fruit, brownies or cake.
The bread can be brioche, waffle, cinnamon buns, scones or doughnuts, and they’re often slathered in chocolate or fruit sauce and a cream for extra indulgence.
Pandora Burger in Japan made their’s with whipped cream and strawberries
Inigo_eats, from the UK posted a very indulgent version featuring oreos and strawberries inside a classic burger bun
One Instagram user, who goes by @SaffySweetTreats, shared a video of her creation which had layers of cookie, chocolate cheesecake, brownies, more cheesecake and strawberries topped off with another cookie layer
Saucer’s cafe in Australia shared their version, with strawberry, banana and chocolate sauce
TC desserts said this was their new obsession as they made the very pretty treats
Another, from Bishop’s Cleeve in Gloucestershire, shared their impressive bake showing chocolate sauce in bread with strawberries.
A third UK user, inigo_eats, from the UK posted a very indulgent version featuring oreos and strawberries inside a classic burger bun.
One bakery in Kyoto, Japan uses a cookie crust outer layers and chocolate dough inside
