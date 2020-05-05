Detectives quiz murder suspect, 42 after 79-year-old man is found dead with head injury

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pensioner described as ‘a nice old man’ was found dead.

Anthony Rooks, 79, was discovered collapsed with a head injury at a property in Dalmeny Road, Holloway, north London at around 7.20pm on Monday.

An ambulance crew was called but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Rooks’ next of kin has been informed and a post-mortem examination will be held on Thursday May 7 at the Whittington Hospital.

Police said the victim and the suspect were known to each other, but that investigators are keeping an open mind as to motive.

The investigation is being led Chief Inspector Neil John, with support from officers from the Specialist Crime Command Force.

Mr Rooks was known by those who live on Dalmeny Road, with some neighbours describing him as a ‘nice old guy’ and a ‘sociable person’.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: ‘He was a local character. He’s been around for ages. We knew him as Tony and he was always out on his bike.’

A separate neighbour told the Islington Tribune: ‘When I moved to this place about 10 years ago he was the first person come over and say hi.

‘We would always see him around the street riding his bike. He liked to fix up things and he would go to the Saturday market in Holloway Road pick things up.’

Mr Rook’s tragic death is the 13th murder to take place in London since the coronavirus lockdown began.

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8358 0100, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.