Detox Hacks on a Scale of 30 Seconds to All-Out | Goop

The word “detox” can conjure many different feelings. Not all of us have the time or willpower—or desire—to do a twenty-one-day cleanse. Some of us prefer stirring up an elixir while skimming the morning news, taking an annual inventory of our emotional baggage, or trying a three-day plant-based reset.

So we compiled some of the easiest do-from-home detox tricks we know—organized on a scale of thirty seconds to all-out—for whatever your level of commitment might look like right now.

once a day

If you have…

thirty seconds: Knock It Back Level with yourself: If you're the person who tends to juggle it all, it's likely that you have only a hot second to dedicate to daily detoxing. So start small. These once-a-day immune- and energy-supporting supplements put it all together for you.



balls in the air

one minute: Stir It Up This one-swig detoxifying superpowder is charged with free-radical-fighting milk thistle, the powerful antioxidants resveratrol and vitamin C, plus selenium, zinc, magnesium, glycine, and pantothenic acid.



five minutes: Dry Brush Your Body If the thought of scrubbing down with a dry brush sounds meh, try shaking out a few drops of essential oil (vitruvi's Boost has a really good citrusy kick to it). Then start from your feet and work up in sweeping motions toward your heart to wake up your body. The effect is deeply invigorating.

Once a Week

If you have…

Six Minutes: Roll It Out When your alignment feels out-of-whack: Roll. It. Out. Lie with a foam roller under your back and tee up Lauren Roxburgh’s posture-perfecting morning routine. (It’s doable in between video meetings—we’ve tested it.) Roxburgh’s roller helps work out the kinks you might be feeling after being hunched over your laptop in a less-than-ideal chair.



ten minutes: Just Breathe Breathwork is one of those practices you can ground into virtually in any corner of your house. Suggested add-ons: one mat, one portable pillow (inflate to use, stow it away when done), and some easy breath-retention exercises, courtesy of the legend himself (hi, Wim Hof).



Forty-Five minutes: Stream a Class You might have time, and the internet definitely has options. If you've yet to give GP's workout of choice a go, there are some updates: Tracy Anderson launched a series of virtual sessions for nonmembers (accessible via Zoom). And TA trainers are now doing virtual private training. And yes, you will be s-o-r-e in the morning.

Once Every Few Months

If you have…