Detox Hacks on a Scale of 30 Seconds to All-Out | Goop

The word “detox” can conjure many different feelings. Not all of us have the time or willpower—or desire—to do a twenty-one-day cleanse. Some of us prefer stirring up an elixir while skimming the morning news, taking an annual inventory of our emotional baggage, or trying a three-day plant-based reset.
So we compiled some of the easiest do-from-home detox tricks we know—organized on a scale of thirty seconds to all-out—for whatever your level of commitment might look like right now.
once a day
If you have…
thirty seconds: Knock It Back
Level with yourself: If you’re the person who tends to juggle it all, it’s likely that you have only a hot second to dedicate to daily detoxing. So start small. These once-a-day immune- and energy-supporting supplements put it all together for you.goop Wellness
balls in the air
one minute: Stir It Up
This one-swig detoxifying superpowder is charged with free-radical-fighting milk thistle, the powerful antioxidants resveratrol and vitamin C, plus selenium, zinc, magnesium, glycine, and pantothenic acid.goop Beauty
G.TOX DETOXIFYING SUPERPOWDER
five minutes: Dry Brush Your Body
If the thought of scrubbing down with a dry brush sounds meh, try shaking out a few drops of essential oil (vitruvi’s Boost has a really good citrusy kick to it). Then start from your feet and work up in sweeping motions toward your heart to wake up your body. The effect is deeply invigorating.
Once a Week
If you have…
Six Minutes: Roll It Out
When your alignment feels out-of-whack: Roll. It. Out. Lie with a foam roller under your back and tee up Lauren Roxburgh’s posture-perfecting morning routine. (It’s doable in between video meetings—we’ve tested it.) Roxburgh’s roller helps work out the kinks you might be feeling after being hunched over your laptop in a less-than-ideal chair.OPTP
LOROX ALIGNED FOAM ROLLER
ten minutes: Just Breathe
Breathwork is one of those practices you can ground into virtually in any corner of your house. Suggested add-ons: one mat, one portable pillow (inflate to use, stow it away when done), and some easy breath-retention exercises, courtesy of the legend himself (hi, Wim Hof).SpaceBtwn Inc.
TRAVEL MEDITATION KIT
Forty-Five minutes: Stream a Class
You might have time, and the internet definitely has options. If you’ve yet to give GP’s workout of choice a go, there are some updates: Tracy Anderson launched a series of virtual sessions for nonmembers (accessible via Zoom). And TA trainers are now doing virtual private training. And yes, you will be s-o-r-e in the morning.
Once Every Few Months
If you have…
thirty minutes: Clean Up on Aisle Sex
What’s shocking is learning what parabens, phthalates, and other artificial fragrances are creeping around in many conventional lubes. If you agree that endocrine disruptors are mood-killing, here: an afternoon-delightingly clean, fragrance-free (and water-based!) sex gel. And how sleek is the packaging?Nécessaire
The sex gel
two days: Detox Your Feelings
Think of your mind as you would your kitchen drawers. There’s your junk drawer. It’s irritatingly hectic in there. It’s hard to even shut with so many miscellaneous items accumulating. How much easier is it to cook and clean and get around when all the measuring spoons and spatulas are in their rightful place? In The Clarity Cleanse, Habib Sadeghi, DO, points out how we all can all benefit from an occasional emotional decluttering. And his simple steps are the kind you can keep coming back to whenever things start to get messy.goop Press
THE CLARITY CLEANSE
five days: Body Reset
Let’s go ahead and say that fasting is not in the cards. But a five-day regimen designed to mimic the effects of fasting? We’re listening. With ProLon, you can eat (things like plant-based soups, almond butter bars, and crunchy kale crackers) and you don’t have to make market runs—everything you need for the week is right there in the box). By day five, you might be surprised by the amount of energy you wake up with. And you just might be down to do it again in four months (we did).L-Nutra (ProLon)
the prolon diet
