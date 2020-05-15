Detroit Democratic Activist’s Death From COVID-19 Leaves A ‘Big Void’

Soon after the state of Michigan created the Education Achievement Authority in 2012, it prompted criticism from Detroiters for stripping city parents of control over their kids’ schools and subjecting low-income Black residents to experimental education methods.

Thomas A. Wilson Jr., a retired physical education teacher, led the charge, writing letters to the editor, phoning in to his favorite radio talk shows and persistently lobbying state lawmakers about it. Through it all, he stayed positive, flashing a pearly white smile underneath his signature mustache, recalled former Michigan state Sen. Bertram Johnson, who was often on the receiving end of Wilson’s articulate charm offensives.

“Tom didn’t beat you up,” Johnson said. “He just did it with such poise and grace.”

“I had this phrase, ‘You can improve me with information,’” he added. “And that’s what Tom would do.”

Johnson credits the activism of Wilson and others like him for pushing the Michigan Legislature to shutter the EAA a few years later.

Wilson, a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat, planned to bring that same rigor and passion to the effort to help former Vice President Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump in Michigan, a key battleground state in the presidential election.

Asked in March whether Biden could turn out the voters who stayed home when Hillary Clinton was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, Wilson told HuffPost, “Yeah, and I’m going to help him.”

He would never get the chance. In mid-April, Wilson got sick from the novel coronavirus. Wilson did not drink or smoke, and he swam 50 laps at a local pool three times a week. He did not take any medication aside from his daily vitamins.

Still, the disease worked its way through his body with brutal efficiency. Eileen, his wife of 55 years, summoned an ambulance when he began to have trouble breathing. Wilson died on April 22, eight days after being admitted to the hospital. As with the more than 1,200 other Detroiters who have fallen to COVID-19, Wilson spent his last days on Earth all alone. Eileen hadn’t been able to speak to him since he left their home in northwest Detroit.

“It was devastating,” Eileen said. “I feel very disgusted by it because I just feel he shouldn’t have had to go out like that.”

In addition to Eileen, Wilson leaves behind his mother Ruth; his two kids, Thomas and Shaughn; his three grandchildren, Thomas, Tariq and Taiquon; and a vast community of neighbors and fellow activists who knew him on a first-name basis.

Local Democratic officials admit that it will be a challenge to replace his organizing power ahead of the general election in November.

“It’s a big void,” said Rick Blocker, chairman of the Democratic Party in Michigan’s 14th Congressional District, in which Wilson served as sergeant-at-arms. “He never asked for the spotlight. He just always wanted to be a soldier.”

Johnson said there is “no deeper, no smarter, no more conscientious individual in the city of Detroit. Losing him, you might as well tell me the sun is not going to come out for a while.”

I met Wilson on March 9, while he was waiting in line to enter an election eve rally for Joe Biden at Detroit’s Renaissance High School. Biden’s massive primary victory over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) the following day all but clinched the Democratic presidential nomination for him.

At the time, I was completing a freelance assignment for Al Jazeera English’s documentary series, “Faultlines.” Our episode on the conflict within the Democratic Party came out Wednesday.

Watch the full, 25-minute documentary here.

Wilson, who introduced himself wryly as the “one, the only, the inimitable Thomas A. Wilson Jr.,” ended up giving us one of the more colorful embodiments of skepticism toward Sanders’ progressive agenda.

“I admire the man for what he’s trying to do, but Bernie, he talks a lot of ‘eargasm,’” Wilson said. “It sounds good to the ear, but when the bottom line comes down, when the rubber hits the road, there’s no free lunch.”