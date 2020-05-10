Dev Patel & Girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey Wear Protective Masks on Afternoon Stroll

Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey enjoy the sunny weather while going out for a walk on Saturday afternoon (May 9) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old Slumdog Millionaire actor sported a black T-shirt and shorts while the 25-year-old Australian actress wore a tiger-printed dress while stepping out for the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dev Patel

Dev and Tilda both stayed safe in protective face masks as they stepped out in public.

Late last month, Dev rang in his 30th birthday with Tilda by his side – find out what they did together!