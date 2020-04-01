‘Devastated’, ‘Shooked’: Tennis fraternity react after Wimbledon gets cancelled

Posted on by


By: Sports Desk |

Updated: April 1, 2020 11:20:56 pm


Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final. (Source: File Photo)

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) confirmed on Wednesday that the Wimbledon Championships 2020 have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scrapping of the grasscourt tournament marked the first time the Grand Slam will not be held since World War II.

Wimbledon was due to run for two weeks from June 29 this year, with Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep set to defend their singles titles. Instead, the 134th Championships will be held from June 28 to July 11 next year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd





Source link

Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool