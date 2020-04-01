‘Devastated’, ‘Shooked’: Tennis fraternity react after Wimbledon gets cancelled



Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final. (Source: File Photo)

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) confirmed on Wednesday that the Wimbledon Championships 2020 have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scrapping of the grasscourt tournament marked the first time the Grand Slam will not be held since World War II.

Wimbledon was due to run for two weeks from June 29 this year, with Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep set to defend their singles titles. Instead, the 134th Championships will be held from June 28 to July 11 next year.

So sad to hear @Wimbledon won’t take place this year. Last year’s final will forever be one of the happiest days of my life! But we are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back! And it means I have even longer to look forward to defending my title 🤗 pic.twitter.com/PmppwUuKtD — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 1, 2020

i’m gonna miss playing in @Wimbledon this year💔. Stay safe everyone, love you guys❤️🥺 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) April 1, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd