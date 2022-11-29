DevDays Asia 2022 Empowers Asia's Developers and Fosters Local Innovation with Global Impact from Taiwan

TAIPEI, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DevDays Asia 2022, Microsoft’s largest developer conference in Asia, returned with in-person format in Taiwan after a two-year hiatus. Sponsored by the Ministry of Digital Affairs (moda) and organized by the Administration for Digital Industries (ADI), Microsoft Taiwan, and DIGITIMES, this year’s event was held in both north and south Taiwan— with sessions at the HNBK International Convention Center from November 15 to 17, and the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center on November 22. Under the theme of “A Driver of Resilient Future and Beyond”, DevDays Asia, offered sessions in 14 emerging tech trends including cloud, data, AI, metaverse, sustainability, cybersecurity, and interoperability. At the opening press conference on Tuesday Nov. 15th 2022, Microsoft reiterated the importance of building digital resilience by empowering developers and upskilling Taiwan and Asia’s talents. They also shared the latest update on the skilling commitment the company made two years ago.

This is the 7th year that DevDays Asia was held in Taiwan. Huai-Jen Lee, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Digital Affairs, said at the opening press conference that DevDays Asia 2022 has brought together industry leaders from around the world for a convergence of advanced technologies. “Tech talents with cross-disciplinary expertise are key to driving and strengthening digital resilience, and moda is playing the role of ‘motor’ in Taiwan’s digital development, integrating critical AI technologies with industry momentum in both software and hardware. By matching Taiwanese companies with resources of advanced technologies from here and abroad, we provide them with the digital tools they need to build resilience and efficiency for collaboration and greater innovation.”

Microsoft is deeply committed to skilling talents. At DevDays Asia 2022, Sean Pien, General Manager at Microsoft Taiwan, revealed the results of its skilling commitment announced in 2020. “Since our skilling commitment announcement two years ago, we have already trained over 140,000 tech talents in Taiwan to date. Microsoft will continue to channel global resources like DevDays Asia into Taiwan, and foster diverse, cross-disciplinary talents to drive more innovation locally and deliver impact globally.”

Tech talents, innovative technologies, and industrial ecosystems are key to digital resilience.

Landing Microsoft’s vision for building “digital imperative” in Taiwan, this year’s DevDays Asia focused on sharing the latest cutting-edge technologies that industries will need to accelerate transformation and build digital resilience. For the first time ever, sessions were held in both Taipei and Kaohsiung to connect tech communities in northern and southern Taiwan. Flora Chen, Marketing and Operations Director at Microsoft Taiwan, said, “Empowering talents, fostering innovations, and strengthening ecosystems are the keys to building organizations or industries’ digital resilience. It is DevDays Asia’s goal to provide best-in-class platform, industry insight and latest tech trends with developers to generate more innovation locally. By bringing DevDays Asia to Kaohsiung, we hope to ignite more innovation from local industries and raise overall competitiveness of Southern Taiwan industries.”

Taiwan’s innovative partner solutions displayed at DevDays 2022

DevDays Asia 2022 also brought Microsoft talents from around the world to Taiwan and offered developers a deep dive into cloud-native applications, open-source technologies, big data, and AI. This year’s event featured industry solutions from Taiwan partners including iAmbition Technology, MAYO Human Capital, AccuHit, Canner, MoBagel, IXT, WiAdvance, Advantech, 3drens, LnData, Chimes AI, and U-Office Force. National Sun Yat-sen University’s Southern Taiwan Industry Promotion Center also exhibited its innovative solutions in Taipei and Kaohsiung.

The moda also works with Microsoft on a global AI marketing program, AI Infinity, to find the next startup unicorn out of Taiwan. Participants of the program get the opportunity to demonstrate their solutions at DevDays Asia 2022 in Taipei and Kaohsiung and showcase their innovation.

Through AI Infinity, pitching, matchmaking sessions and additional marketing campaigns over the last two years, Taiwan startups have secured funding and strategic partnerships generating over NT$1 billion in revenue from overseas markets. The program has also resulted in the successful placement of over 300 solutions on Microsoft Azure. Microsoft and the moda will continue their partnership to channel international investment and resources to help grow Taiwan’s startup communities, offer more AI solutions in industries, and realize the vision of smart industries in Taiwan.

