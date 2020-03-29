Developing Our Youth With Confidence, Commitment and Continuity





Hall of fame softball coach Sue Enquist discusses why parents and coaches are the most influential group in developing a student-athlete’s confidence and joy of competition.



On this episode of The Playbook, founder of ONE Softball and Hall of Fame Softball Coach Sue Enquist shares her thoughts on: The importance of having a road map to success and how her parents empowered her with discipline and empathy [2:43].

Why she interviewed 20,000 families in order to understand and help solve the “pain points” of youth sports [7:16].

Why athletes tend to put pressure on themselves and how coaches and parents can help relieve those pressures [11:04].

How transformative coaching is changing the way that coaches and athletes interact on a day-to-day basis [19:50].





