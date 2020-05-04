Deviot resident donates winnings to youth arts centre

community,

A Deviot resident has decided to do some good during what is a tough time for many. Phyllis Robinson won a $300 rate remission from participating in the West Tamar Council’s Resident’s Opinion Survey. Ms Robinson told the council to donate it to Rascal Robots Art Space, a non-for-profit children’s art centre, instead. Ms Robinson said it was something her household didn’t need, but would help others. “We’re retirees and we’re comfortable … and there’s an arts group trying to help people and they need a lot of help,” she said. “Those young kids need more help than we do.” Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Ms Robinson is a former teacher at Brooks, Ravenswood and Exeter high schools as well as Launceston College.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B72qydidMFMQauYsR6jUqC/f66d069d-5526-4278-95d6-ba3307f18811.jpg/r0_245_6016_3644_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg