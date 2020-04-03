Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens up about #SidNaaz chemistry, says,

Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her controversy with #SidNaaz fans has been the talk of the town. When Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s video Bhula Dunga came out, the excitement of their fans was at its peak. Devoleena Bhattacharjee did a live session, they asked him about Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry in the song. Devoleena said that she liked the song but was not a fan of their chemistry per se. As she’s said before, she loves Rashami Desai’s chemistry with Sidharth Shukla a lot more. Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s frank opinion did not go down well with the fans who spared no efforts to troll her. Not one to take things lying down, Devoleena shot back at the haters in her own saucy style. The actress even went to the extent of saying that Shehnaaz Gill was nothing without Sidharth Shukla. This was not liked by #SidNaaz fans and they started trolling her and abused her as well. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee doesn’t mind ‘pairing up’ with Sidharth Shukla for a music video

Devoleena Bhattacharjee later complained to Maharashtra’s Cyber Cell about a rather vile and abusive audio clip where an alleged fan of #SidNaaz can be heard mouthing filth about her family, especially her mother. This whole matter has been going on even now. The actress in a recent live chat with Spoytboye spoke about Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s chemistry in Bhula Dunga. She said, “I just said that I don’t see any chemistry between them. I had told this inside the Bigg Boss 13 House too. And, I am being very honest. Sidharth once told us that he treats Shehnaaz like a child. Sidharth is mature and I am not saying that Shehnaaz is not a nice girl. On the contrary, Sidharth and Rashami together exuded far more chemistry, despite being not very cool with each other. I think Sidharth and Shehnaaz would look good as brother-sister or friends, but not as a couple. I am not defaming anybody. People are defaming Shehnaaz and Shehnaaz’s fans only are responsible for that. In fact, I had even called Sidharth to praise him. Ye log (who are trolling me) bas lage padhe hain. Even when Rashami went live, they did something objectionable. They have so much time, I guess because of the lockdown. Lekin is baar unhone galat insaan se chedkhani kardi hai.” Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Arjun Bijlani reacts to the fiasco between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and #SidNaaz fans, says, ‘We all have to fight something much bigger’

Well, it seems this war is not going to end so soon.

