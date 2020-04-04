Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, Vikas Gupta — here are the TV newsmakers of the week | Bollywood Life

It’s a happy weekend! And it is the time to look at the big stories that took place this week. You guys need not worry if you have missed out on any big story. We are here with the most interesting stories that took place. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and the #Sidnaaz fans fiasco, Paras Chhabra’s statements against Akanksha Puri and Shehnaaz Gill, Vikas Gupta clearing the air about his and Shehnaaz’s fight, we bring you our list of TV newsmakers this week. Check out the stories which made the week interesting. Also Read – Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s drenched look from their first single has got fans excited

Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met in Bigg Boss 13 to create one of the most adored jodis of #SidNaaz. So, when their first music video Bhula Dunga came out, the excitement was at its peak. The video got amazing response and got 30 million views in a day. #SidNaaz fans were extremely happy about it and hence when Devoleena Bhattacharjee did a live session, they asked him about Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry in the song. Devoleena said that she liked the song but was not a fan of their chemistry per se. As she's said before, she loves Rashami Desai's chemistry with Sidharth Shukla a lot more. Devoleena Bhattacharjee's frank opinion did not go down well with the fans who spared no efforts to troll her. Not one to take things lying down, Devoleena shot back at the haters in her own saucy style. The actress even went to the extent of saying that Shehnaaz Gill was nothing without Sidharth Shukla. The whole matter reached its crescendo when Devoleena Bhattacharjee complained to Maharashtra's Cyber Cell about a rather vile and abusive audio clip where an alleged fan of #SidNaaz can be heard mouthing filth about her family, especially her mother. The clip is there on her Twitter handle.

Fuckk off you loser…mere naam se abhi footage lena bandh kar..i am sure you can definitely do that to be in limelight…Rascal https://t.co/n84BNeFHap — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

Paras Chhabra

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri’s breakup has been the most talked about. They have been blaming each other and giving some strong statements about each other. Paras Chhabra also spoke about Shehnaaz Gill and blamed her for the failure of their show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In an interview with Etimes, he said, “Shehnaaz wasted time of the channel, audience, the boys and the production. The makers got some of the popular boys of the Punjabi industry be it businessman, singer, musician, social media influencer, everyone was popular, but she wasted everyone’s time. She was only interested in Sidharth Shukla, she was not interested in selecting a partner. Because of her, the show got spoiled as she never showed any interest. I was getting disappointed by whatever she was doing inside the house.”

Vikas Gupta and Shehnaaz Gill’s relationship has been one of the most loved in Bigg B0ss 13. He fondly called her Shehnaaz and he also loved her and Sidharth together. However, Vikas and Shehnaaz’s friendship took a bad turn when he had been in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and he felt that she is not giving her 100 percent, and so initiated the topic with her. This was not liked by Shehnaaz and she walked out of the show. After Vikas came out, he saw that Shehnaaz had unfollowed him on all social media platforms. However, Vikas Gupta has now shared a cute picture with Shehnaaz and has cleared the air about his tiff with her. Along with the picture he wrote, “By posting this last good picture I had of us I hereby announce that all is well between #shehnaazgill & I ?but we arnt meeting and are not going to meet also it’s a Lockdown ? मेरा मन में Follow करो या ना I know where our happiness lies So please Aap Sab #KSK and also Apni #TGPHR #JaiMataDi #bhuladunga is breaking records ? #Sidnaaz #Classof2020 is killing it #Vikasgupta #sidharthshukla #Shehnaazgill #Biggboss13 now in #quarantine along with the Rest if the world . #KsK is Kaam Se Kaam & #TGPHR is Tashreef means bum , Ass Ghar Par Hi Rakho”

The government decided to retelecast Doordarshan’s older serials amid coronavirus lockdown and we saw audience giving huge support to this as the mythological serial, Ramayan has garnered insane 170 million viewers in its first four shows of re-telecast. With this whopping number, Ramayan shattered all the records and registered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015.

Thrilled to share that the re-telecast of RAMAYAN on @ddnational has garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015 ( source: @BARCIndia ) — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 2, 2020

Shaktimaan was India’s first ever superhero show. It was one of the most loved shows of the 90’s kids and Mukesh Khanna played the titular role. Shaktimaan was the most loved character and Mukesh Khanna had impressed us all as Shaktimaan. Doordarshan has started re-run of the Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus and many others. Hence, fans wanted Shaktimaan to return as well. The demand was fulfilled and it did come back on Doordarshan. Not only this, but the lead actor who is amongst the makers also revealed that the sequel of the show is in works. After Shaktimaan, even Dekh Bhai Dekh will be returning on Doordarshan.

