Devoleena Bhattacharjee trends as #SavageDevo after she drops sass bombs on #SidNaaz fans who troll her | Bollywood Life

Trolls are a sad fact of social media. Yesterday, a war broke out between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and the SidNaaz fandom. This happened after a live session. Fans of #SidNaaz asked her about her reaction on the song, Bhula Dunga. She said she liked the song but did not enjoy the chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as much. She said Sidharth looked a little too mature as compared to Sana. This did not go down well with the fans who trolled her rather badly. One of them called her a ‘Corona’ and she responded in a sassy manner. Devoleena said, ‘Sadly it still cant transmits…i so wishit could.’ Fans trended #SavageDevo and quite a few supported her. Also Read – Ugly fight breaks out on Twitter between fans of #SidNaaz and Devoleena Bhattacharjee – find out why!

A number of fans got some sassy replies from the actress. In fans of Rashami Desai and #SidRa have also supported her whole-heartedly. Check out the series of tweets that range from funny to sarcastic…



Sidharth Shukla has told fans to stop negativity on Twitter. He wrote, “It’s time we pull each other up, not down….Looking forward to positivity! Extremely grateful for all your support and love….Let’s not pull anybody down! Always keep supporting me as your love is truly priceless for me!” Shehnaaz has also spoken about spreading. Stay tuned to BL for more scoops and updates!

