Devoleena Bhattacharjee trends as #SavageDevo after she drops sass bombs on #SidNaaz fans who troll her | Bollywood Life

Trolls are a sad fact of social media. Yesterday, a war broke out between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and the SidNaaz fandom. This happened after a live session. Fans of #SidNaaz asked her about her reaction on the song, Bhula Dunga. She said she liked the song but did not enjoy the chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as much. She said Sidharth looked a little too mature as compared to Sana. This did not go down well with the fans who trolled her rather badly. One of them called her a ‘Corona’ and she responded in a sassy manner. Devoleena said, ‘Sadly it still cant transmits…i so wishit could.’ Fans trended #SavageDevo and quite a few supported her. Also Read – Ugly fight breaks out on Twitter between fans of #SidNaaz and Devoleena Bhattacharjee – find out why!

A number of fans got some sassy replies from the actress. In fans of Rashami Desai and #SidRa have also supported her whole-heartedly. Check out the series of tweets that range from funny to sarcastic… Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai calls Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s friendship a gift from the show

????Stay safe stay inside warna Devona hojayega??? https://t.co/9CrKo4kJn4 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 29, 2020

Bhaiya aap de rahe hai toh hum footage le rahe hai..Aap se hi toh humein footage milta hai..nahi toh hum kahan aap kahan..kher chodiye..isska reply main pehle de chuki hoon..iss msg k 2din baad confirmed hua tha typhoid..and typhoid paani se hota hai jale hue paratha se nahi☺️☺️ https://t.co/yZ9sb1gL80 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 28, 2020

I know…Bechaare adaat se majboor hai…lagta hai ek baar phirse live ana padega and clearly bolna padega that i have no problem with sid & sana but sidnaz has 0 https://t.co/EVIKoVMGV1 means Zero.period? https://t.co/5e9BJSWezD — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 28, 2020

Thank you each & everyone for all the love & support.Keep showering your love and i promise will entertain you all❤️?& i wont stop till they stop?☺️?.

yours #SavageDevo love you all❤️ and lots of love to my trollers too..pyaar baatne se pyaar badhta hai??? — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 28, 2020

Sidharth Shukla has told fans to stop negativity on Twitter. He wrote, “It’s time we pull each other up, not down….Looking forward to positivity! Extremely grateful for all your support and love….Let’s not pull anybody down! Always keep supporting me as your love is truly priceless for me!” Shehnaaz has also spoken about spreading. Stay tuned to BL for more scoops and updates!

