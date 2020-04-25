Dhadkan sequel to feature Akshay Kumar and Suneil Shetty’s sons, Aarav and Ahan? — here’s what we know | Bollywood Life

Do you remember Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty’s 2000 film, Dhadak? Well, if you do, here’s good news for you. There’s a possibility of its sequel being made and Suneil has himself mentioned this. Unfortunately, we won’t get to see Akki and Suniel reprising their roles in Dhadkan sequel, as the latter feels they are too old to appear in their film’s sequel. Instead of them, we may get an opportunity to witness Akshay and Suniel’s sons, Aarav and Ahan, joining hands for Dhadkan sequel. Suniel Shetty has already discussed this idea with producer Ratan Jain and he seems to have liked it. Also Read – Hrithik Roshan, Dimple Kapadia, Suniel Shetty — here are 5 Indian actors who are making their International debuts in 2020

Sharing this good news for his and Akshay's fans, Suniel Shetty told Navbharat Times, "I and Akshay have grown old now and no one will be interested to see oldies like us romance on the screen. But it would be great if the sequel is made with our kids. But Shilpa's daughter is very cute and too small to be a part of the film."

As of now, the film has been put on hold due to coronavirus lockdown, however, if everything goes according to what the makers have planned, the film might go on floors in 2021. "We were working on the casting. But since the outbreak of coronavirus and the lockdown, no screen tests or look tests have been done. If all goes as per our plans then we may begin shooting in 2021," Ratan Jain said.

Other than this, there's another good news for the ones, who have loved Akshay and Suniel in Hera Pheri. The third installment of the franchise is very much alive if Shetty is to be believed. He had recently given a fresh update to Zoom on Hera Pheri by saying, "I don't think it's not happening. It's still there, very much alive and it will happen with the three of us because we are very very keen. Things have to be sorted out and they are. So we're definitely doing it."

It would be so much fun to see Akki and Suniel back together. At the same time, we’re looking forward to watching their sons, Aarav and Ahan, in Dhadkan sequel.

