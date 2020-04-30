Dia Mirza joins nine women world leaders to fight COVID-19

Dia Mirza joins nine women leaders across the world to support a global plan for social and economic recovery from the novel Coronavirus. As part of Rise for All, a global advocacy effort, Mirza will contribute to creating a sustainable planet. In this initiative, which aims at mobilising support for the UN road map to tackle the current Covid-19 pandemic, the actor-producer will work towards funding the UN Response and Recovery Trust Fund.

Talking about it, she says, “My optimism, my belief in humanity and my faith in us during this shared experience is that we will overcome this pandemic. We will work towards building a more sustainable world by not just ensuring we adopt and follow through on the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, but also finding individual action and individual ways to become better citizens of our planet.”

Joining Mirza in this advocacy effort convened by the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed are a host of dignitaries such as — President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde, Prime Minister of Norway and SDG Advocate Erna Solberg, SDG Advocate and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser of Qatar, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador of Pakistan Muniba Mazari, Executive Director of UNICEF Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Executive Director of UNFPA Natalia Kanem.

Mirza is eager to raise her voice to save lives and protect livelihoods, urging leaders in all countries, and across all sectors, to address the humanitarian crisis of the pandemic. Over the coming weeks, she adds, more women leaders from political, multilateral, and business sectors are expected to join Rise for All.