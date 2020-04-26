Dia Mirza shares unbelievable video of river Ganga’s crystal clear waters: ‘Lockdown is restoring natural resources’

Actor Dia Mirza and other Bollywood stars are sharing an unbelievable video of how much Ganga river’s water has cleared up due to lockdown. The video shows the river bed completely visible under the water in Rishikesh.

“A lockdown on human activity is restoring natural resources. Clean water is necessary for health and progress #CleanGanga,” Dia wrote as she retweeted the video. Actor Athiya Shetty also retweeted it.

A lockdown on human activity is restoring natural resources. Clean water is necessary for health and progress 💧#CleanGanga https://t.co/sBxKscZTtM — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 26, 2020

Dia’s followers were in awe of the video. “Nature knows how to balance things with human,” wrote one. Another suggested, “Should we go for one month lockdown every year to support nature?”

Real time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows that the water quality of the river has improved considerably during the lockdown, notably in industrial towns through which it passes. Since 1986, when the Ganga Action Plan was conceived, the Central government has pumped in about Rs 5000 crore to clean a river considered holy by hundreds of millions of Indians, but with little impact.

Experts say that if not for the presence of natural bacteria in the river, the water at this point of time is good enough to be consumed. And after a long time, the river water has finally become fit for bathing, they add.

Not just rivers, even wildlife is flourishing due to the lockdown on humans. Recently, Juhi Chawla had shared a few pictures of peacocks roaming around in a residential colony in suburban Mumbai. The picture, clicked at Khareghat Colony in Babulnath, showed the birds roaming the streets and sitting on people’s porches.

