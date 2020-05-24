Jimmys Post

Diane Keaton is unrecognizable in face mask, sunglasses and derby hat during walk with beloved dog in LA

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com

She was arguably among the most popular and acclaimed actresses of the 1970s and 1980s.

But on Saturday Diane Keaton played the role of animal lover during a walk with with her 15-year-old Golden Retriever Emmie near her home in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. 

And even on warm day while on pooch patrol, the Academy Award winner kept up her penchant for long jackets, by donning a black overcoat for her stroll along the scenic streets near the Pacific Ocean.

Incognito: Diane Keaton, 74, looked unrecognizable during a walk wither dog in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday

The Los Angeles native, 74, also wore dark denim jeans that were cuffed at the bottoms with a white and black checkered shirt and black and white-polka-dot sneakers. 

Like a good pack leader, Keaton led the way during their walk with one of her trademark hats over her long blonde tresses.

She also donned dark sunglasses and a CDC-recommended mask that covered much of her face, making her unrecognizable. 

Unique: The Oscar-winning actress wore her trademark overcoat and hat, along with sunglasses and mask for her walk with her 15-year-old Golden Retriever Emmie

The actress has been self-isolating at home with just her dog, Emmie, during these uncertain times amid the coronavirus crisis.

Keaton had just finished shooting the upcoming romantic comedy film — Love, Weddings & Other Disasters — right before the COVID-19 outbreak reached a fever pitch. 

The movie, co-written and directed by Dennis Dugan, also stars Jeremy Irons, Diego Boneta, JinJoo Lee, Jesse McCartney and Veronica Ferres.

So far it’s still unknown when the film will premiere. 

Four-legged family members: Keaton has been quarantining with her beloved Emmie

Keaton began her career on stage but eventually made the transition to the silver screen in 1970.

Her big breakthrough came when she played Kay Adams-Corleone in the legendary gangster film The Godfather (1972), and it’s sequels The Godfather Part II (1974) and The Godfather Part III (1990).

She also made waves with her roles in a number of Woody Allen films like Play It Again, Sam (1972), Sleeper (1973) and Annie Hall (1977), for which she won a Best Actress Oscar.

Some of her other popular films include Looking For Mr Goodbar (1977), Father Of The Bride (1991), Marvin’s Room (1996), First Wives Club (1996), Morning Glory (2010) and Book Club (2018).

Breakthrough: Keaton got her big break in film with her role as Kay Adams-Corleone in the legendary and acclaimed gangster film The Godfather, alongside co-star Al Pacino

