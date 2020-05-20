Diane Kruger Bares Her Midriff During Trip to Grocery Store

Diane Kruger pushes her cart back to her car after doing some shopping on Tuesday afternoon (May 19) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old actress looked super cool in a Hawaiian shirt tied up at the bottom to show off her midriff while paired with cutoff jean shorts and slides as she stepped out to run a few errands.

During the quarantine, Diane has been making sure to spend some quality time with partner Norman Reedus.

