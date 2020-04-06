Diane Kruger Covers Up for Grocery Store Run with Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger makes a quick trip to Whole Foods to pick up some groceries on Sunday afternoon (April 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 43-year-old actress stepped out wearing a mask across her face and gloves on her hands as she tried to stay safe while out in public.

After her trip inside the store, Diane headed back out to her car where longtime boyfriend Norman Reedus helped her load up the groceries before heading home.

