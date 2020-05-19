Diane Kruger Shows Off Bed Head Hair In New Instagram

Diane Kruger snaps a picture on her phone while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday (May 18).

The 43-year-old actress wore an oversized sweater and black leggings for her errands.

Just before the weekend, Diane was also spotted out in a some cute jean shorts while picking up some spirits for a get together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger

Taking to Instagram, Diane showed off her bedhead hair in a relatable post.

“Week 9 of quarantine 🧟‍♂️,” she captioned the selfie she snapped.

During the quarantine, Diane has been making sure to spend some quality time with partner Norman Reedus.

If you missed it, big news about one of Diane‘s biggest movies, National Treasure, was announced. See what the news is all about here!