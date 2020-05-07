Diane Kruger Shows What Her Quarantine Life Is Like In New Instagram Pic

Diane Kruger wears a bright pink dress for her trip to the market for some groceries in Los Angeles on Wednesday (May 6).

The 43-year-old actress stopped by the Bristol Farms store to stock up on some essential items while wearing a black mask and gloves, which she matched to her newsboy cap.

Over the weekend, Diane got real with her followers on Instagram, showing off what quarantine life looks like for her in a new pic.

“This is what my work day from home looks like 😂,” she captioned. “But I’m grateful to be able to work for a few days !! Love doing Audiobooks ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Just last week, Diane was seen picking up some floral arrangements.