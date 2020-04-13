Did Apple’s New Video, “Creativity Goes On,” Just “Steal” David Brier’s? | Grit Daily News

It’s widely reputed when developing the Macintosh computer, Steve Jobs kept in mind this quote from Pablo Picasso, “Good artists copy. Great artists steal.”

From the PBS program “Triumph of the Nerds: The Rise of Accidental Empires” from 1996, Steve said this:

“Ultimately it comes down to taste. It comes down to trying to expose yourself to the best things that humans have done and then try to bring those things in to what you’re doing. I mean Picasso had a saying he said, ‘good artists copy, great artists steal.’ And we have always been shameless about stealing great ideas.”

– Steve Jobs

Not Falling Far from the Apple Tree?

I know David personally and he is a huge Apple fan, using 4 different Apple devices every single day.

I’ve been a subscriber to his YouTube channel and saw him pivot when the coronavirus pandemic hit, changing the content and feel of his One Minute Wednesday videos.

I asked him why. His answer, “Because the world needed a different message.”

The response has been overwhelmingly positive.

David was told by one of his subscribers that Apple released a video called “Creativity goes on.”

The comment was simple: “Apple just came out with ‘Creativity goes on.’ Did you just get ripped off?”

David told me, “Up to that point, I hadn’t seen it. I just did. The similarities are interesting.”

It begs the question, “Did Apple ‘steal’ David’s concept and treatment?”

Honestly, it’s hard to tell. I’ll let you be the judge. Here’s the video where the comment came up: Working from Home and the Importance of Imagination

Here is Apple’s video:

Apple stated with the release of this video, “We have always believed deeply in the power of creativity. Now, more than ever, we’re inspired by people in every corner of the world finding new ways to share their creativity, ingenuity, humanity and hope.”

It’s an important message David’s been sharing for the last 3 weeks (not to mention the last 4 decades).

In case you missed seeing the video series, here are the previous videos showing the evolution of this series.

The first one’s entitled, You Needed Proof? An Essay on Our Humanity:

The second one is entitled, How to Crush It While Working from Home (and Not Lose Your Mind)

The overall message is an important one, despite who inspired who.

I’d be very interested to hear what you think.