Did Mahira Sharma just take a sly dig at Jay Bhanushali for indirectly Paras Chhabra and her charity work as ‘show-off’? | Bollywood Life

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have grabbed a lot of limelight after their stint on Bigg Boss 13. On the show, they formed a strong and genuine friendship that garnered them a lot of fans. Outside, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra’s friendship is going strong too. They have confirmed that they are going to work on a Punjabi film together. Yesterday, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma went on a donation drive. The two distributed essential rations to the under-privileged. They shared that they were happy to do their bit while maintaining social distancing. They put up a video on Instagram as well. This was loved by their fans. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma do their bit to help the needy — watch video

Now, Jay Bhanushali had put out a tweet where he said that distributing food and clothes had sort of become a PR stunt for some so-called actors. He said that if people really wanted to be blessed then, they should keep their phones at home. Reading this tweet, fans of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma started abusing him on Twitter. The war of words got quite dirty when his wife Mahhi Vij did not spare the trollers. She also used some expletives to show them their place. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra CONFIRM doing a Punjabi film together [Exclusive]

Now, Mahira Sharma has put out some Insta stories saying how if an act of goodness in these times is show-off then every citizen should do such show-off. We wonder if it is aimed at Jay Bhanushali. She also said that if some needy people grab limelight from such news she is fine with it. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra shares a new TikTok video and we wonder if it is for Mahira Sharma

Mahira and Paras had the strongest bond inside the house. They stood for each other no matter what. The trio of Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma got famous as #SidPahira.

Mahira Sharma like everyone is now at home. The actress was offered a role in Naagin 4 but she refused it. Now, her focus is on music videos, web shows and films. Paras also said they are good friends but it could be something more concrete in the future.

