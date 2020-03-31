Did Parth Samthaan and Disha Patani break up because of Vikas Gupta? — read deets | Bollywood Life

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are considered to be one of the fittest couples of B-Town. While the audience love their onscreen and offscreen chemistry, many of you might get surprised to know that before Tiger, Disha dated TV hottie Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Aditya Roy Kapur joins the work-from-home brigade with director Mohit Suri for Ek Villain 2

As per the reports, the duo dated for around a year and later broke up as Parth cheated on Disha as he was in a relationship with another TV personality, Vikas Gupta. She apparently found evidence on his phone and confronted him. When the actor admitted to his relationship, she decided to leave him. Yes, Parth had denied the rumours and had accused his mentor and ex-BFF Vikas Gupta of molestation but that the episode had turned a murky one long before. However, members from the TV industry did not mince their displeasure as reportedly many knew that the two were in a relationship. Ekta Kapoor reported confirmation on their affair also dented the actor’s claims. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Disha Patani’s carefree walk on the streets is a reminder of what we’re sorely missing now — watch video

She had told DNA, “Vikas and Parth were close to each other and were in a relationship. Parth has accused Vikas of touching him inappropriately on know because I was also there to bring in the New Year. I have seen several December 7, 2013 and 20 days later, he was with Vikas holidaying in Bangkok! I videos of him professing his love for Vikas.” Although, later reports came in that she was misconstrued. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: ‘Everyone is going through a sort of a breakdown,’ says Disha Patani on the 21-day lockdown

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Talking about the film and superstar, the actress recently said, “Considering the fact that Salman sir is such a huge star in Bollywood for years, never have I ever imagined that I will get another chance to work with him again, after ‘Bharat’. When the film worked I was just happy with the fact that I had worked with Salman Khan. However, when the opportunity for Radhe came, I was on cloud nine. I loved the story and working again with sir! I think along with my hard work, everything is happening also because of good fortune.”

