Did This Happen On "Glee" Or Did I Just Make It Up? Posted on May 10, 2020 by admin Time to put your inner Gleek to the test. In Season 5, Episode 5 "The End of Twerk," Mr. Schue DID teach the kids how to twerk. Via Fox In Season 6, Dalton Academy was actually the school that burned down and the Warblers joined the New Directions. Via Fox This actually never happened on Glee. Via Fox In Season 1, Episode 6 "Vitamin D," Terri Schuester gave the New Directions pseudoephedrine tablets (which are a stimulant) to enhance their performances. Via Fox In Season 6, Episode 9 "Child Star," after the New Directions performing at his bar mitzvah, the superintendent's nephew Myron (played by Josie Totah) gets to join the New Directions. Via Fox In Season 5, Episode 7 "Puppet Master," there's a gas leak and Blaine hallucinates puppet-like versions of his friends. Via Fox In Season 2, Episode 2 "Britney/Brittany," the glee club recreated some of Britney Spears' iconic moments due to fantasies caused by anesthesia. Via Fox In Season 6, Episode 5 "Hurt Locker," it's actually Sue who has a secret Klaine shrine! Via Fox In Season 2, Episode 7 "The Substitute," Sue banned tater tots at McKinley and Mercedes took matters into her own hands. Via Fox In Season 2, Episode 1 "Audition," Rachel makes it very clear that while she did send Sunshine Corazon (played by Jake Zyrus) to a crack house, she didn't her to an active crack house. Via Fox In Season 3, Episode 11 "Michael," it's actually Sebastian who throws the rock salt-laced slushie and nearly blinds Blaine. Via Fox Believe it or not, this never happened on Glee. Via Fox Surprisingly, this did not happen on Glee. Via Fox In Season 2, Episode 3 "Grilled Cheesus," Finn actually made a grilled cheese that looked like Jesus, and started praying to it. Via Glee