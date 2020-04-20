Did you know director Darren Aronofsky wanted to create ‘The Batman’ with Joker star Joaquin Phoenix? | Bollywood Life

Well, we never imagined that any could play Joker better than Heath Ledger, who went on to win the Academy Award Best Supporting Actor (posthumously) for his performance in The Dark Knight. But Joaquin Phoenix surprised us with his impeccable act in the iconic character of Joker and went to bag Oscar Best Actor Award, which was held a few months back. While we are still in awe of Joaquin’s act in Joker, it will surprise you to know that once Joaquin Phoenix was considered to play the role of the Batman, which was supposed to be directed by Darren Aronofsky for Warner Bros. Also Read – Oscars 2020 Predictions: Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — here’s who will win the Academy Award

During an interview with the Empire Magazine, The Black Swan director said, "The studio wanted Freddie Prinze Jr and I wanted Joaquin Phoenix. I remember thinking, 'Uh oh, we're making two different films here.' That's a true story. It was a different time. The Batman I wrote was definitely a way different type of take than they ended up making." He added, "The Batman that was out before me was Batman & Robin, the famous one with the nipples on the Batsuit, so I was really trying to undermine that, and reinvent it."

Eventually, the project was bagged by Christopher Nolan and that trilogy turned out to be one of the biggest money-spinners at the box office. The franchise featured Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, Cillian Murphy, Katie Holmes, Anne Hathaway and Tom Hardy. Interestingly, Matt Reeves is rebooting the superhero film where Robert Pattinson will play the titular role. It also features Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

