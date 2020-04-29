Did you know Irrfan Khan rejected a crucial role in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar for THIS Bollywood film? | Bollywood Life

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor and international icon, Irrfan Khan has shocked the film fraternity. Not only in Bollywood but the 54-year-old star also garnered a huge fan following across the globe for his performances in Hollywood flicks like Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-man, Life Of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and many more. While he worked with the prestigious filmmakers, he was also offered a meaty role in Christopher Nolan’s space drama Interstellar but he rejected the role as he had committed his dates to Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox and D-Day. Also Read – Irrfan Khan’s last rites to take place today in Versova at 5pm

Irrfan told TOI that he tried to work out on his schedule but it couldn't happen. "They expected a huge commitment from my end. I had to stay in the US for four months at a stretch. I tried to work out my schedule and suggested if I could shuttle between India and the US as it wouldn't have been possible for me to be there for that long. I wanted to be here for The Lunchbox and D-Day. They couldn't allow that. I don't have a tendency to regret what I do, but knowing it's a Christopher Nolan film, I can say that this has been one of the most difficult decisions I've made," said the Piku actor.

The actor’s last film was Angrezi Medium, which released just before the announcement of the lockdown. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. Many celebs like Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn praised Angrezi Medium and Irrfan Khan’s performance. It was produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Maddock Films and London Calling Production.

