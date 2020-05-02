Did you know Irrfan Khan wept after watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in Kabir Khan’s New York? | Bollywood Life

Actor Irrfan Khan‘s sudden demise has shook the whole film fraternity and his fans across the globe. One of the finest talents ever seen in Indian cinema, breathed his last on April 29, 2020 after a prolonged battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Director Kabir Khan, who directed late actor Irrfan Khan in his movie New York in 2009, recalled an incident when Irrfan got teary eyed while watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s scene in the film. He added that he was not on the sets when that scene was shot but when he arrived on the sets, he wished to see it that particular scene became the talking point.

Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have worked together in Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox. Everyone appreciated the nuance they brought into their roles. There were stories of their rivalry as well. However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui dismissed the reports. He told PTI in 2014, “We were never friends earlier also and not now as well. We work together whenever we are cast in a film together. In the future if I get to work with him I will surely do it. There is no rivalry with him. There is nothing like that. He is my senior and I respect him a lot.” After the news of Irrfan Khan’s demise, Nawazuddin wrote on Twitter, “In d year 2000 a film directed by #IrrfanKhan named ALVIDA starred me & I ws lucky 2 hv my mentor as my co-star in many films. No 1 wil evr b able 2 fill his space in d entire world of cinema. Never thot in d worst of my dreams, dat wil hv 2 say “ALVIDA” so soon RIP #IrrfanKhan.”

New York, that released in 2009, saw Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Zilgai and also starred John Abraham, Katrina Kaif and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the leading roles. Post New York, Kabir Khan collaborated with Nawaz yet again in his 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, where he played an important role of a television journalist, who helps the protagonist (Salman Khan) in making a young girl reach to her hometown safely.

