Did you know Irrfan Khan wept after watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in Kabir Khan’s New York? | Bollywood Life
Actor Irrfan Khan‘s sudden demise has shook the whole film fraternity and his fans across the globe. One of the finest talents ever seen in Indian cinema, breathed his last on April 29, 2020 after a prolonged battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Director Kabir Khan, who directed late actor Irrfan Khan in his movie New York in 2009, recalled an incident when Irrfan got teary eyed while watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s scene in the film. He added that he was not on the sets when that scene was shot but when he arrived on the sets, he wished to see it that particular scene became the talking point.
New York, that released in 2009, saw Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Zilgai and also starred John Abraham, Katrina Kaif and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the leading roles. Post New York, Kabir Khan collaborated with Nawaz yet again in his 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, where he played an important role of a television journalist, who helps the protagonist (Salman Khan) in making a young girl reach to her hometown safely.
