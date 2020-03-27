Did you know Jassie Gill washed cars in Australia before he became famous? See throwback photo

Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill dug into the archives and shared a throwback picture from his college days, when he worked as a car-washer in Australia. The picture, which was shared on his Instagram stories, is from 2009-10.

Jassie took up a job as a car-washer when he visited his sister in Australia for three months as he needed money to finance his debut album. He worked tirelessly and saved every penny so that he could make his dream come true.

Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Jassie recounted those days. “I got paid $60 per day and went to work even on Sunday. In those 90-odd days, I missed work just once when heavy rains made it impossible to commute. I slogged from 8 am to 6 pm, reporting to a supervisor at the garage,” he said.

“Since I was bent double all day, I suffered acute backache and body pain. But at that age all that mattered was that I was earning my own money. In the little time I had to myself, I was dreaming of the future and how the money would help me build my career,” he added.

Jassie Gill washing cars in Australia.

In 2011, Jassie released his first album, Batchmate. He made his big screen debut with the Punjabi film Mr & Mrs 420 in 2014. His first Bollywood film – Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi – came four years later, in 2018.

Jassie was last seen on the big screen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, opposite Kangana Ranaut. The film also starred Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

When asked if he would prioritise acting over singing now, Jassie told IANS earlier this year, “I don’t think that this (acting) will affect my singing career. Acting and singing have been parallel for me because I started acting through my songs (music videos). So, I don’t think that way. It’s become so easy nowadays that you can sit in your room and make music. So, whenever I get time I make music.”

