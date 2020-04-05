Did you know Nora Fatehi worked in a men’s clothing store for her first job? | Bollywood Life

From participating in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss to doing Batla House with John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi has indeed come a long way. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actress has arrived in Bollywood and how. She is praised not only for her dancing skills but also for her acting chops. The actress’ dance moves are breathtaking and she can easily give a tough competition to people out there. While she is successful now, things weren’t rosy for Nora started working at the age of 16. On Starry Nights Gen Y, Nora revealed that she started working since her school. Also Read – Nora Fatehi hits back at memers, says, ‘they don’t affect her’

Going down the memory lane, Nora Fatehi recounted her first job and said, "My first-ever job was as a retail sales associate in a mall which was right next to my high school so I would finish my classes and go there. I was 16. I had to work for many reasons. There were a lot of financial issues in my family and I was supposed to be the one that would step up and be the breadwinner."

From being a retail sales associate to selling lottery tickets, Nora did it all because the actress wanted to financially support her family. The actress further revealed that since she used to work in men’s clothing store, she had to sell suits and put all outfits together. Nora also stated that she tried various things including working in McDonald’s. “After that, I did numerous things. I worked as a waitress in restaurants, bars and shawarma places. I worked in a telemarketing office, cold calling people and selling lottery tickets. ‘Hi, ma’am, do you want to buy this ticket?’ and 90 percent of the time, they were like (imitates the sound of phone hanging up). I worked on commission, I worked in McDonald’s once. I did everything,” she said.

Nora had actually worked very hard to climb the ladder of success. And we hope that she continues to shine like a rising star.

