Did you know Shashank Vyas gave THESE many auditions before bagging Balika Vadhu? | Bollywood Life

Actor Shashank Vyas became a household name post the success of his debut TV show, Balika Vadhu. But it wasn’t easy for the actor to enter the entertainment industry as he gave 285 auditions before getting the popular soap opera. In an interview, Shashank revealed this and said, “I know I worked really very hard. I gave almost 285 auditions and there are certain principles that I haven’t changed over the years and I never will. I have believed I will reach where I want to and I have given everything to my work and till my last breath, I will give my hundred per cent. The utmost sincerity of my work determines my success.” Also Read – Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas pens down an emotional note on his costar Pratyusha Banerjee’s death anniversary

He further added, “The casting director is the only person who can imagine you portraying a role totally opposite to where you come. The responsibility of an actor is that he or she should try different genres, doing the same character or playing it safe is not right. An actor should be versatile. I am very proud that in all the three shows (Balika Vadhu, Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Jaana Na Dil Se Door), I am playing different roles.” Also Read – EXCLUSIVE! This is how Shashank Vyas is celebrating his birthday

Talking about the notion of success, Shashank Vyas said, “Honestly, I don’t believe in success at all. I enjoy it but I don’t believe in it. I don’t want to understand its meaning. It’s just being on the set, doing your work, that’s it for me. I think that’s my maturity. I think we strive for success rather than perfection. The goal is not important, working towards a goal is important and that is what I enjoy. Initially, I was here for money but I realized that fame and money run towards you if you are sincere and perfect in your craft. If I get a number of fans, popularity and money, it doesn’t guarantee good work. But the vice-versa is true.” Also Read – Naagin actress Surbhi Jyoti’s pretty look brings out the poet in Shashank Vyas

