Did you know Sumeet Raghvan was a part of Nitish Bharadwaj starrer Mahabharat? | Bollywood Life

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’s Sumeet Raghvan had impressed us with his performance in the show. He was also seen in Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai and many other shows. The actor has also done exceptional work in the Marathi industry as well. However, many of the people are not aware that Sumeet Raghvan was also a part of Nitish Bharadwaj starrer Mahabharat. Yes, Sumeet Raghvan was a part of BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. Mahabharat and Ramayan reruns have been loved by the audience during this lockdown period. Both the mythological shows have been broken records and their TRPs have been brilliant. People from all generations have come together to watch their epics. The show has made our lockdown special. Sumeet Raghvan essayed the character of adolescent Sudama in the show. He played the role of Sudama who is considered as Lord Krishna’s dear friend. In an interview with the Times Of India, he revealed that he had never thought that the show will later gain so much of popularity. Also Read – Sumeet Raghvan celebrates his birthday with his Sarabhai VS Sarabhai family

Sumeet Raghvan said, “I was very young when I bagged the role, and as excited as any new kid on the block. I was quite skinny at the time, probably that’s why I got the role! (laughs). We had barely shot for 3 to 4 days and I remember shooting the Sandipani Ashram portions in Film City and the rain dance sequence at Chena creek. Back then, I did not realize that I was going to be a part of history. But I do remember seeing Mukesh ji and Nitish ji on the set. They were in their prime then, and I was completely in awe of them. Once the episodes were aired again, there was a flurry of questions on my social media. People were taking screenshots of the episode tagging me, asking, ‘Is this you? We never knew you were a part of this epic show!’ I am happy that I got to work with such revered actors and be a part of a classic like Mahabharat.”

