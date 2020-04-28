Did you know that birthday boy Sharman Joshi’s father had acted in Sholay? — watch video | Bollywood Life

Sharman Joshi has amassed a wide body of work over his acting career. Besides being a part of award-winning masterpieces like Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots and Ferrari Ki Sawaari, and more importantly, being appreciated for his performances. the actor has also aced other genres like comedy roles in much-loved films like Style, Golmaal and Dhol, while also balancing his career with successful stints in TV as well as on stage with acclaimed Gujarati plays like All the Best and Ame Layi Gaya, Tame Rahi Gaya. And though he has achieved all this through his talent, hard work and dedication, it’s not entirely true that the actor entered Bollywood having nil contacts the inudstry. Also Read – Did you know birthday boy Sharman Joshi was replaced by Shreyas Talpade in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise for THIS reason?

Of course, many now know (or at least those in industry circles) that Sharman Joshi is married to legendary Hindi film villain, Prem Chopra's daughter. However, what most don't know that his connection to erstwhile industry actors began long before that. So, what is that connection? Well…we advise you to first sit down and take a deep breath because this insane piece of trivia is going to blow your mind. Ready? Okay, here it is: Sharman Joshi's father, Arvind Joshi, had acted in Sholay.

Mind officially blown? Well, we told you so. Arvind Joshi had played the character of Sanjeev Kumar aka Thakur's elder son in Director Ramesh Sippy's classic, who gets massacred along with the rest of his family (excluding Jaya Bachchan aka Radha and Satyen Kappu who had fortunately ventured out of the house at the time) as they're preparing for the return of the family patriarch. Check out the scene below:

Beside Sholay, Arvind was also seen in minor roles in other popular films like Rajesh Khanna starrer Ittefaq and Sanjay Dutt-Amrita Singh starrer Naam. Other than that he’s been a veteran of Gujarati theatre. Well, the acting genes certainly flowed into son Sharman, and how.

Sharman Joshi will next be seen in Director Sanjay Gupta’s gangster film, Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty. As we await that film, let’s all wish the skilled actor a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

